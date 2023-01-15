We will pay for not maintaining parks -- Donald P. Sanford

Thank you Republicans. There, I’ve said it.

You’ve got to hand it to our Republican-controlled Legislature. They really know how to hold the line on excessive spending.

Case in point: A few weeks ago, my wife and I visited Tower Hill State Park just down the road from Taliesin in Iowa County. It’s a beautiful spot perched on the hill overlooking the Wisconsin River.

After a hike to look at the historic shot tower, we found it closed -- and not just closed, but falling apart. An open window dangles from a broken hinge, paint is falling off the siding while a corner of the historic structure has been chewed up by something trying to get in (or out). Down at the base of the shot tower we discovered railings and stairs rotten and falling apart.

The whole place was a shambles. A lawsuit or, worse, life-threatening accident are just waiting to happen.

Rather than invest in our once-beautiful state parks, our Republican-controlled Legislature has opted to defer important maintenance work into the future. Rot, just like rust, never sleeps. Thanks again, Republicans, for saving a few bucks now so we can all pay more later.

Donald P. Sanford

