I liken the president's recently announced immigration policy to the difference between the free agency approach in forming a baseball team, and an organization that forms a team by relying on the draft and its minor league system.
A system that permits those with specialized skills to enter our nation has merit. But to make this the bedrock of our immigration policy is not who we are. Our nation historically has been more like the Milwaukee Brewers than the New York Yankees. We have always been a nation of immigrants who have come here with a dream. Through hard work they have transformed their lives and the lives of their descendants.
Maybe the first generation did not come here with engineering or medical degrees, but subsequent generations have gone on to college and have become leading citizens. They were raised with a tireless work ethic, and that work ethic has fueled our economy, stabilized our neighborhoods, fought our wars and built this country.
To shift from this approach is to change our message to the world associated with the Statue of Liberty: "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."
Edward Gleason, Muskego