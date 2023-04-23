Republicans around the country are wondering why they keep losing.

Here's just one hint: No man on this earth has the right to even have an opinion on abortion. None.

Pregnancy starts with them. Regulate that.

That is just one of many reasons Republicans keep losing, but none of them get it. America will never fall for former President Donald Trump again, nor anyone like him.

If "some like Trump" is your sales pitch, it's your doom and gloom. It would be great if a drag queen went to Florida and called herself "Rhonda Santis." Most of us would laugh and laugh.

Maija Shadow, Stoughton

