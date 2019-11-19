I want to thank our Republican legislators for taking a stand and tackling the tough issues of "Bible Week" and the Christmas tree controversy. I am sorry that they got their feelings hurt.
But most of us -- 80%, according to a recent poll -- were more concerned with background checks and red-flag laws to protect us and our loved ones, which the GOP perceived as trivial.
The Republicans have sold out to the National Rifle Association and gun lobbyists. I at least thought they would have the courage to discuss the issues instead of immediately shutting down debate.
I have one question: What is the going rate for a life these days? I hope it is more than 30 pieces of silver.
Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie