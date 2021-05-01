 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We vaccinate for the greater good -- Betsy Bazur-Leidy
0 comments

We vaccinate for the greater good -- Betsy Bazur-Leidy

  • 0

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has offered his unscientific recommendation that we limit the distribution of the vaccine to only the “really vulnerable." He says, "Everyone should have the right to gather information, consult with their doctor and decide for themselves." I've always thought this exact same thing -- about my reproductive system.

Secondly, for those who are eligible yet opt out of getting vaccinated, they should be required to sign a waiver holding them financially responsible for any COVID-19 related expenses in the event scientifically based medical, hospital or rehabilitation care is necessary.

I noticed Johnson often said “I” when questioning the need to get vaccinated. There is no "I" in "the greater good." We immunize for our loved ones, neighbors, elders, community, state, nation and planet.

Betsy Bazur-Leidy, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics