We vaccinate for the greater good -- Betsy Bazur-Leidy

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has offered his unscientific recommendation that we limit the distribution of the vaccine to only the “really vulnerable." He says, "Everyone should have the right to gather information, consult with their doctor and decide for themselves." I've always thought this exact same thing -- about my reproductive system.
Secondly, for those who are eligible yet opt out of getting vaccinated, they should be required to sign a waiver holding them financially responsible for any COVID-19 related expenses in the event scientifically based medical, hospital or rehabilitation care is necessary.
I noticed Johnson often said “I” when questioning the need to get vaccinated. There is no "I" in "the greater good." We immunize for our loved ones, neighbors, elders, community, state, nation and planet.
Betsy Bazur-Leidy, Madison