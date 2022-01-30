 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Letter to the Editor

We suffer while Biden is bungling -- Brian Moyer

Inflation is at a 40-year high. The stock market is declining. Gas prices are up, and former President Donald Trump's tax cuts could expire. Shootings are up in Madison, and homicides are at a record high in Milwaukee. Homicides are up 300% in Portland, Oregon, since 2016, and hiring police officers is increasingly difficult.

The Taliban is armed with weapons left behind after President Joe Biden's shameful exit. Wolves are protected, but it’s open season on unborn children and the police. Russia, China, North Korea and ISIS are emboldened because of Biden’s spineless military posture.

Big Tech’s censorship of religious and conservative speech is unfettered. Hollywood and mainstream news elites continue to cover for an incredibly inept president. American employers are eyeing overseas moves to find more favorable tax rates and an adequate workforce.

The Biden administration labeled parents who object to critical race theory and hypersexualized sex education as “domestic terrorists.”

Elections have consequences.

Brian Moyer, Stoughton

