We still must take COVID-19 seriously -- Barbara McFarland

Thursday's letter to the editor “Leaders act like shots don’t work” doesn't reflect the entire Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Yes, the vaccines are very effective in slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. Yes, herd immunity is our goal. But do people take personal responsibility for receiving their full vaccination? No, they do not. They want to have the same privileges as fully-vaccinated people without doing their civic duty.

Take off masks if you are fully vaccinated. Meet with friends if you both are fully vaccinated. Do not attend large, crowded venues, even if you are fully vaccinated, because you may still contract COVID-19. Smaller venues are safer if outside with social distancing.

Common sense and community safety are the most important guideline for government officials. Get vaccinated. Know all the facts. And be a good neighbor.

Do not perpetuate the spread of sickness and death from this disease because you don’t believe in government mandates. I wish those who are unvaccinated would proudly wear a scarlet letter giving visual warning to others that they may be contagious.