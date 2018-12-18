I remember when I voted on Election Day. If I was unable to do so, I got an absentee ballot. That system did not prevent the Democrats such as John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter and others from winning.
Now you can vote early, in some elections 40 days early. Are voters so incompetent that they can’t live with the "old system" or even a system that allows two weeks of early voting? The Democrats claim they can't.
Could it be that the Democrats just want more time to conjure up more votes?
Norman Sannes, Madison