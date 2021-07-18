We shouldn't be vilifying Cuba -- Dan Thomson

People in our government and the news media like to vilify Cuba. They do this because of the silly opposition of capitalism and socialism. The European Union has demonstrated that the two can be successfully and productively mixed. But people here think such a thing will ruin our society.
I recently heard a news reporter on CNN say that protests in Cuba were partly because of Cuba's failed response to COVID-19. So I checked Worldometers numbers on deaths due to COVID-19 in Cuba. So far, fewer than 1,700 people have died of COVID-19 in Cuba. We have lost over 600,000 people so far.
While our nation is about 30 times the size of Cuba, if we had their socialized medical system and a similar COVID-19 death rate, we would only have lost around 51,000 Americans. To say that Cuba is failing its people is another big lie.
Cuba does have problems. If I were in Cuba now I would protest injustice there. Because I am here, I would like to see us fix our own problems and quit with the big lies, foreign and domestic.
Dan Thomson, Madison