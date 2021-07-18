 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We shouldn't be vilifying Cuba -- Dan Thomson
0 comments

We shouldn't be vilifying Cuba -- Dan Thomson

  • 0

People in our government and the news media like to vilify Cuba. They do this because of the silly opposition of capitalism and socialism. The European Union has demonstrated that the two can be successfully and productively mixed. But people here think such a thing will ruin our society.

I recently heard a news reporter on CNN say that protests in Cuba were partly because of Cuba's failed response to COVID-19. So I checked Worldometers numbers on deaths due to COVID-19 in Cuba. So far, fewer than 1,700 people have died of COVID-19 in Cuba. We have lost over 600,000 people so far.

While our nation is about 30 times the size of Cuba, if we had their socialized medical system and a similar COVID-19 death rate, we would only have lost around 51,000 Americans. To say that Cuba is failing its people is another big lie.

Cuba does have problems. If I were in Cuba now I would protest injustice there. Because I am here, I would like to see us fix our own problems and quit with the big lies, foreign and domestic.

Dan Thomson, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics