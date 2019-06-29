I cry for our country. I cry for our state. I cry for our city.
When we exalt a sexual lifestyle that flaunts itself over the natural relationship between a man and woman -- ordained by God -- our society has lost the moral compass it once had.
I am not a perfect person in regards to sin, but I have fled to the loving arms of Jesus for forgiveness and now live to serve him.
These words of the Apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 6:9 remain true: "Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality ... ."
Notice God did not just pick on the gay community, but all of sexual sin. The whole of sexual sin is a big part of our society breaking down. But we are glorifying homosexuality by raising the rainbow flags in our governmental areas.
This act confuses children and overwhelms family values. In the end, I do love the gay community, but not their public actions.
Peter Olson, Monona