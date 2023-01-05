We should welcome workers at border -- Daniel Holzman

Millions of people at the border are probably trying to get into the United States. To the "make America great again" crowd, this is a huge problem. If they become citizens, they may vote for Democrats. Their solution is to build a huge wall and keep families from their dreams of America.

The Democrats want people to become U.S. citizens and have created a comprehensive immigration plan to help them. Republicans have stonewalled the plan for over a year.

Inflation is a huge problem in this country. Wages have gone sky high. Why not teach the immigrants English and have them work hand-in-hand with private businesses? Train the new Americans to fill the nearly 11 million jobs that are empty. Our economy lives on low-wage workers who find a way to move up the ladder.

A “huge problem” can be transformed into a huge opportunity to grow our economy. It will take money up front, but the long-term benefits to our economy and people seeking a better life in America will pay big dividends.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo

