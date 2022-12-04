We should want an educated society -- Susan Fiore

American billionaires pay a pittance in taxes relative to their wealth. Some, apparently, pay almost none.

Their money comes from somewhere, some kind of "income." Yet they pay little in taxes.

The Republican Party is not only OK with that, we see and hear very little about anything else they actually support (except, of course, guns).

But the GOP is standing strong against helping those with crippling student debt -- what a dreadful thought, that someone other than the very wealthy should get any financial "aid" from the U.S. government.

In most other developed nations, higher education is free. Their leaders know that a knowledgeable, aware citizenry is good for their country.

Why is the Republican Party opposed to at least giving working Americans a helping hand? Is it their intention to keep Americans ignorant and easy to manipulate? Think about it.

Susan Fiore, Verona