We should support more mass transit -- Patrick Wilson

Today is transit equity day.
How much does Wisconsin spend adding lanes to highways compared to spending for public transit? How much do La Crosse and other cities spend creating parking spots compared to funding public transit? How much is spent to shave minutes off the commute times for single-occupant vehicles compared to money spent to expand bus routes and public transit operating hours? How much would traffic congestion be reduced if we had efficient and affordable public transportation alternatives?
Many area residents of La Crosse and other communities are dependent on public transportation. They still need to get to work, to medical appointments and to grocery stores. Investment in public transit could improve transit times and service area, helping employers get needed staffing and helping area residents get needed jobs.
One way to fund transit improvement is to prioritize the transit project applications in the Wisconsin $75 million multimodal local supplement grant program and fund all the transit project proposals. Improving public transportation in Wisconsin will improve quality of life in our communities, protect public health, provide mobility to those who are left behind by our current transportation system, promote economic development and safeguard our shared environment for future generations.
Patrick Wilson, La Crosse