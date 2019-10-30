How much stronger would Wisconsin be today if we had trusted and supported our farmers and local businesses rather than a foreign corporation with a horrible reputation?
The Foxconn fiasco has now become clear. The company that promised innovation centers isn't developing them. People’s homes have been destroyed, and the local environment is threatened. Time, our tax money, and financial and human resources have been diverted by the Trump and former Gov. Scott Walker administrations in a belief that large corporations are the only answer to economic growth: Subsidize the corporations, and they will in turn pass on their largess to the working class. This is folly on a scale that has cost Wisconsin dearly.
Farm bankruptcies are at record highs. Families are losing their homes and the land they have held and worked for generations. Farmer suicides are tearing at the hearts of their families and small towns. We need to return our trust and support to Wisconsin’s human and environmental resources.
Support our farmers, local industries and businesses, protect and manage our natural resources, and let them propel us into the future. The choice is ours, and that choice begins in the voting booth.
Kay Ziegahn, Richland Center