As a public service, I'd like to offer a generic statement for all the politicians and gun lobbyists to use following this and all the future mass shootings to come:
"We offer our thoughts and prayers for the victims of this tragedy. But this is not the time to talk about new laws concerning gun control. After all, guns don't kill people, people kill people."
We restrict citizens from owning military weapons such as fully automatic machine guns, bazookas, rocket launchers or grenades. But we allow people to own semi-automatic weapons and high capacity magazines, designed to kill many people as quickly as possible. These are not needed for self-defense or hunting. True, some people feel empowered by shooting these weapons, but the Second Amendment right to bear arms doesn't necessarily include shooting military-style weapons for enjoyment.
Granted, some shootings don't involve these types of weapons, and our society will never rid itself completely of this violence. But the ability to kill 100 people in a minute versus killing only 10 people in a minute should take precedence and is important -- especially for the individuals and family members of the people not killed as a result.
Thomas Bartell, Verona