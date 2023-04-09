Should the Internal Revenue Service do your taxes, as was discussed in a Boston Herald editorial published in the March 28 State Journal? For a majority of taxpayers, the answer would be "yes."

There is no reason not to have the IRS simply send you an itemized statement on what taxes you owe. Most of the basic data is already submitted to the IRS, and it often redoes taxes as a check for errors. This is similar to what is done for a person's property tax bills, utility and other household bills.

Do you trust the IRS? Do you trust your tax preparer, your tax preparation software, your utility company or your credit card company? In all cases, it is people's responsibility to check their bills and challenge errors. This would be no different if the IRS calculated your taxes. This would also be simpler than the yearly task of calculating taxes.

The IRS is simply the billing department for your government. They don't make tax laws. That is done by Congress.

American tax laws are far too complex, but that has nothing to do with the IRS. Too many politicians use the IRS as scapegoats, feeding distrust of the agency to hide their own complicity in the making the tax laws. So having the IRS calculate your taxes and sending you an itemized billing account is a great idea.

Mark K. Allen, Madison

