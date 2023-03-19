Proposals to extend daylight saving time to year-round exasperate me.

True local time of day is based on the position of the sun. In the 1800s, to accommodate railroads and telegraphs, countries created time zones within which clocks could be set the same. They were within a half hour or so of true local time. This was practical and still reasonably accurate.

Then daylight saving time was invented. It pretended it was an hour later than it really was during summer so folks could keep doing things at the same “time” instead of adjusting their activity schedules to match daylight. Now, some want do this all year long.

Well, why stop at one hour? Why not two hours or more? Let’s pretend it’s noon while we’re eating breakfast. We could stay up until midnight before it got dark. While we’re at it, let’s pretend it’s July in January, for those who don’t like winter.

This logic also provides the key to fixing global warming: Simply redefine temperature scales back by, say, 10 degrees. Just like that, the problem of hotter climate would be solved. A day we once would have called a blistering 100 degrees would now be a much more comfortable 90.

Kurt Meyer, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection