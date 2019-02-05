Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW EXPECTED LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT... .A WINTRY MIX HAS STARTED TO SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON. IT WILL REACH OUR LAKE MICHIGAN COUNTIES BY AROUND 6 PM. THE PRECIPITATION WILL LIKELY START OUT AS SNOW, BUT THEN TRANSITION OVER TO SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN, THEN ALL FREEZING RAIN AND DRIZZLE LATER THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. THE BULK OF THE PRECIPITATION WILL OCCUR THIS EVENING. THIS WINTRY MIX WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS LATER THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT, AND PERHAPS STRETCHING INTO THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS BETWEEN A TENTH AND TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED, MAINLY EAST AND SOUTH OF MADISON. SOME AREAS NEAR KENOSHA MAY APPROACH A QUARTER OF AN INCH OF ICE. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 20S TONIGHT, RISING TO NEAR FREEZING IN THE FAR SOUTHEAST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATION OF 0.05" NORTH OF MADISON TO 0.12" TO THE SOUTH. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES NORTH OF MADISON, 1/2 INCH OR LESS TO THE SOUTH. * WHERE...SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&