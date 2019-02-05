Everyone lies, that’s a fact.
Using that fact to excuse President Donald Trump’s average of 15 lies a day since he took office is ridiculous.
President Trump is the guy whose task is to head our government in a way that keeps this country’s citizens safe and improves their condition. We elected him, we pay him a salary and give him a place to live. He is essentially an employee of the citizens of this country.
If you employed a person who continually lied to you, refused to take advice from respected advisers, made decisions expecting impossible results, consorted with known criminals and insulted your customers and suppliers, what would you say to that employee?
I know what I would say: You’re fired.
Art Naebig, La Valle