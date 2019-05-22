Pro-choice advocates will be responsible for the strongest abortion restrictions since the Roe vs. Wade ruling.
The all-or-nothing attitude of pro-choice groups, such as Planned Parenthood, will be their demise. Just a couple of years ago, if the pro-life advocates and the pro-choice advocates had compromised, today we would have a set standard that could have been acceptable to most Americans.
Now, because of the stubborn attitude of pro-choice advocates, abortion restrictions will be more strict than ever before.
M.W. "Jake" Jacobs, Watertown