We should be sick of gun violence -- Judith Landsman
We should be sick of gun violence -- Judith Landsman

Another mass shooting, and another, and another. Aren't you sick of this? Aren't you disheartened, discouraged and depressed by the cycle of "rinse and repeat," to quote Gov. Gavin Newsome of California?

We really don't have to live this way -- other countries don't. Yes, people have mental health breakdowns in Canada, Japan, Australia and other countries, but their citizens are not routinely gunned down at work, at school, while shopping, driving or worshipping.

Let us please commit to electing politicians who don't run scared from the National Rifle Association. We need politicians who don't worship at the altar of gun manufacturers, who recognize that the Second Amendment references a "well-regulated militia" and who will actually do something to stop this scourge of gun violence that plagues us.

Aren't you sick of this? I am.

Judith Landsman, Madison

