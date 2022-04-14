We should be proud of secure elections -- Jon Morgan

As usual, I’m confused by Wisconsin's Republican legislators who are concerned about voting in the state.

They argue they need to pass more voting suppression (sorry, voting integrity laws) because Wisconsin’s voting security is so bad. And yet, the Heritage Foundation, one of the touchstones of conservative Republicans, has Wisconsin rated as the eighth best state in the United States for voting integrity on their election integrity scorecards. The scorecard is used for "assessing the status of state laws needed for election fairness and security."

I really don’t agree with what the Heritage Foundation thinks is important for election integrity. But you would think Wisconsin Republicans would be ecstatic to have a No. 8 ranking.

So could we quit attacking the Wisconsin Elections Commission, stop making claims of unsubstantiated widespread fraud, end Michael Gableman's fiasco, and cease trying to pass laws to make it harder to vote? Perhaps, instead of trying every possible way to make voting more difficult, Republicans should just pass a law that only allows Republican candidates to be listed on the ballot. That would seem to be a quicker way to get to the totally dominant position that seems so important to them.

Jon Morgan, Madison