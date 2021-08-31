We should be angry about wasted money -- Lynn Schmitt

I am incensed that top Republican state lawmakers in Wisconsin are planning to spend $680,000 of taxpayer dollars for a cyber investigation of an election nearly a year old -- an election already that has been proven to be accurate and legitimate.
This expenditure is not only unnecessary and useless, but also confirms the cronyism that is the hallmark of the GOP. Paying former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and other GOP patrons only pads their pockets so they can continue to support the power grab.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his “Trumped-up” claim about election fraud is just another lie. All taxpayers -- even those Republicans who go about spouting the woes of government waste -- should be outraged.
Lynn Schmitt, Madison