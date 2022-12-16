We should all want a good bus system -- Masaru Oka

Last Friday's winter storm was the perfect example of why all of us should want a great bus system. I heard of multiple colleagues' drives taking an hour or more longer than normal. I took the bus to work and was only 20 minutes late.

Don't feel like digging your car out of the snow? Don't want to deal with sliding into a ditch or skidding and hitting a pole -- or even worse, another car? Let the bus drivers handle it.

Maybe you're thinking, "I can't/don't want to ride the bus." Great news: There'll be fewer cars on the road for you to deal with when more people take the bus.

Masaru Oka, Madison

