We should all strive to be woke -- Kathy Rothering

Are you “woke"? Do you know what “woke” is?
We hear so many disparaging comments about “woke liberals” threatening our democracy and ruining our lives. It must be bad. But this is what my internet search found: According to Wikipedia, “woke” is an adjective meaning alert to racial prejudice and discrimination. Merriam-Webster defines “woke” as being "aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues, (especially issues of racial and social justice)."
I would hope we are all striving to be woke, whether liberal or conservative. We are our brothers’ keepers. Our humanity demands that we be “woke.” I’m glad I looked it up.
Kathy Rothering, Madison