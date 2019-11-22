I was not in attendance at the Nov. 9 Wisconsin Badgers football game, but I have now watched the video of the half-time show by the UW Marching Band honoring all veterans with the most amazing performance.

The patriotic music, the precision, the incredible perfection in all of the band's various formations was unbelievable. Thank you to all the students and our new band director who obviously worked many hours to create such a meaningful show.

I continue to be so proud of UW-Madison and our Badgers.

Lynn Schultz, Verona

