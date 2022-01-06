We saw Jan. 6 riot with our own eyes -- Paul Turley

The U.S. has experienced many dark days in its history. The winter of Valley Forge represents the depth of despair. The bombing of Pearl Harbor launched the United States into a war that cost millions of lives.
But Jan. 6, 2021, was the darkest day in American history, and we have not yet recovered.
Donald Trump launched the Jan. 6 attack on our democracy by lying repeatedly about the fact he lost the election and urging violence against the government rather than relinquish his power. Americans watched with horror as a mob desecrated our Capitol and violently attempted to overthrow the government. We saw it with our own eyes. It was only due to heroic efforts by law enforcement that the mob failed.
We have not recovered from that dark day. American politicians, including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, have spent the last year trying to convince us that what we saw with our own eyes did not happen. The "big lie" was expanded from falsely claiming election fraud to claiming a mob was nothing more than a group of concerned patriots.
Johnson and every other politician who has engaged in lying about this tragic day must be voted out of office. Every citizen must vote to assert the reality of what we saw with our own eyes. America was under attack. Whether it wins this battle depends on what we, as citizens, do.