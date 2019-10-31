A letter to future generations should go like this:
Dear future generation,
I want to apologize on behalf of my generation and those before me. We left you a pretty bad planet on which to inhabit. It wasn't always like this. It used to be perfect. We had clean water to drink, clean air to breathe, and no radioactive waste. It used to be a lot cooler as well. But we weren't satisfied.
We were greedy and we fought wars because of this greed. We learned to hate other people who didn't look the same as we did or spoke a different language. We dumped toxic substances on our land and into our air and water because it was easy to do and it made us more comfortable. We worshiped the stock markets instead of our natural world. We and those before us really messed things up. Please forgive us.
If any planet is left for you, I offer you this advice: Be kind to each other. Share what you have. Don't hate and don't wage war. Do better than we did.
Tim Melin, Verona