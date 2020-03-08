We need tougher vaping flavor ban -- Brian Williams

High school students continue to use electronic cigarettes at alarming rates, with more than 25% of students reporting vaping.
These devices are incredibly dangerous given the presence of both nicotine (which sets kids up for lifelong addiction and is toxic to the developing adolescent brain) and harmful chemicals (with long-term use placing users at risk for numerous adverse health effects, including lung disease and cancer).
Given the popularity of flavors with teens, the federal government attempted to address rampant teenage e-cigarette use by passing an e-cigarette flavor ban. Unfortunately, the flavor ban does not apply to refillable e-cigarettes, nor does it apply to disposable e-cigarettes. Instead of curbing use, this loophole in the flavor ban has merely led to a shift in which products teenagers are using, with disposable e-cigarettes having become incredibly popular.
The Wisconsin Legislature has an obligation to enact broad legislation so that this generation of adolescents does not grow up addicted to e-cigarettes and suffer the long-term health consequences of use. A comprehensive tobacco bill which includes banning all e-cigarette flavors, regardless of device, will be a vital first step.
Dr. Brian Williams, Madison