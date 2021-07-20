We need tougher laws on looting -- Edith Sylvester

The July 13 letter to the editor "Visit to Downtown was depressing" highlighted the alarming condition of State Street in Madison and other stores on Capitol Square. Peaceful protesting is a right given to us by the Constitution, but destroying property and looting are crimes and should be treated swiftly and firmly. This should also include graffiti.

Our Legislature needs to pass a law now providing a mandatory five-year prison term for anyone caught on camera, or witnessed by someone who can identify them, damaging property or looting anywhere. It is obvious the federal government isn't going to do anything to stop these crimes -- proof of which is evident by our current wide open southern border. Any person who catches these criminal acts on camera should be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

State Street has been the object of criminal destruction for decades. Why would anyone want to have a business there? Why would any of the businesses there now want to repair their buildings again? I am sure their insurance isn't cheap.

The "defund the police" movement is the dumbest idea ever. It's time to put an end to this insanity once and for all.