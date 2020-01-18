We need to start living up to ideals -- Bob Postel

The last few days we've heard lots of chatter from Republicans suggesting that Democrats love terrorists. You know, they might actually be right -- but for very wrong reasons.
Terrorism comes in many forms -- military, economic, environmental. It can be both covert and overt. The United States is arguably the largest terrorist organization in the world. We've seen numerous instances of terrorist acts in the past and now. You don't have to look much further than what we have done to most countries in Central and South America, and the Middle East.
For all our faults, I still like and -- in many instances love -- the United States. I just wish we would actually live up to the ideals that this country was founded on before it's too late. I fear we don't have a lot of time left before we will have lost, if we haven't already, the respect and admiration that most of the rest of the world had for us.
Bob Postel, Oregon