We need to start cutting carbon now -- Donna Silver

Wisconsin has recently been under an air-quality advisory because of fires raging in Canada and the Western states. The science is now clear that these fires are fueled by climate change.
I remember in the 1990s when the atmospheric carbon dioxide rate (in parts per million) was 350 -- today it is 410. The trend is inexorable, and so are the climatic effects. I can imagine 20 years from now when our carbon rate will be much higher and our climate much worse. I can imagine 2021 being considered, in retrospect, as one of the cool years.
If we suddenly do everything right, the climate will not suddenly spring back. It took decades to get ourselves into this predicament, and it will take decades to get ourselves out.
The time to start healing is now.
Donna Silver, Madison