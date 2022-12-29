We need to get more done in 2023 -- Dennis B. Appleton

Another new year is another opportunity to actually make the world a little better place.

It's a chance to finally generate meaningful progress toward curbing drunken driving, reducing gun violence, addressing drug addiction, helping the homeless, providing decent low-income housing and solving other ills that continue to plague us locally, regionally and nationally.

Fixing these problems is not impossible. But government at every level must act rather than simply appoint redundant task forces, generate repetitive reports and throw taxpayer money at an endless stream of consultants to continuously study these issues.

Magical thinking never solved anything. It takes concrete measures and substantive action.

For 2023 and beyond, if we're going to stem the tide of societal decay, the most important resolution we can make is: less talking, more doing.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison

