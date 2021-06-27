We need solar farms everywhere -- David Diehl

The June 19 letter to the editor "Solar farm is too close to town," about the Fitchburg solar farm, doesn’t seem to understand the gravity of the climate crisis we are facing.

Solar farm is too close to town -- Chuck Friedrichs While reading the State Journal article on June 10 "MGE completes Dane Co.’s largest solar f…

Here in Fitchburg, the increased flooding that we will see from climate change is going to be much more devastating than living next to a solar farm.

The letter asks who would want to live or work near the solar farm, because they are ugly. I live a mile away from it and drive past it every day for work. I love it. It’s the last thing from an eyesore -- it reminds me to appreciate how sunny it is. I also love the reminder that my electricity isn’t coming from the alternative of coal and gas, which are causing climate change while polluting our air and water.

The letter suggests that we should build solar, but not in Fitchburg. We need to get real about the dangers of climate change and address it by building solar everywhere -- on rooftops, in the city and in rural areas. I’m glad my utility, Madison Gas and Electric, is building clean energy (though it stills need to commit to 100% coal-free).

David Diehl, Fitchburg