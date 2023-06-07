The June 1 letter to the editor "Bite debt bullet before we get bit" proposes that my Social Security, government pensions and reimbursement to my health care providers be cut by 10% to begin getting our fiscal house in order.

I’m financially OK, but by no means well off. Yet I am the one who should suffer? How about we ask the obscenely wealthy to pay a bit more? Or big corporations who pay no federal tax yet rake in record profits.

Or how about we fund the IRS so it can recover the $1 trillion from tax cheats that goes uncollected each year.

As for Medicare, it pays well below the cost of delivering services already, which is leading to widespread closures of hospitals and clinics in rural areas. Why would we want to make it worse? How about we require Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

We don’t have a spending problem, we have a revenue problem that the Republicans have been foolishly trying to fix since President Ronald Reagan by cutting taxes for the well off.

Pete Vickerman, Sun Prairie