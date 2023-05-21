The May 8 article "Elderly face growing threat" told us what we should already know. It gets hot and will get hotter.

The eastern U.S. and California have already broiled this year, setting new heat records. Occasionally even my Madison apartment, with wide open windows, fails to cool to a sleepable night temperature, and I guiltily resort to closing the windows and turning on the air conditioner.

There's a message in this beyond the latest climate change data and warnings, to which most of us are probably becoming anesthetized. I know I am. The message is: we need air conditioning to stay alive -- and as long as air conditioners run on fossil-fueled electricity, trying to stay alive only makes the problem worse.

If we believe in facts, we know that we must rapidly accelerate the transition to sustainable energy in all sectors, and in particular we must modernize our electric grid to accommodate distributed energy without dependence on a fossil-fueled plant. The private sector can do this -- if obstructionist politicians will stop obstructing and start helping.

Carol Steinhart, Madison

