We need policy on phones in school -- James Lister

A 14-year-old middle school student walks into class with his hood up and is looking at his cellphone watching a video of how to be better at the video game "Call of Duty." As a substitute teacher at a Madison school, I take attendance and start the lesson.

When I ask that all cellphones be put away, most students comply with the exception of this one student. I walk to his seat and politely ask him again to put it away. By Madison School District policy, I am not allowed to ask him to take his hood down. The student refuses to put his phone away, and we begin a banter for a few minutes until he finally begrudgingly complies. All good right?

After the lesson there is work time on the assignment, and I walk around the room and I notice the student I had spoke to was just sitting there doing nothing. As I walk to his seat I notice AirPods in his ear. He had completely ignored the entire lesson and was listening to his cellphone.

Madison schools must change their policy district-wide on hoods, headphones and cellphones. If not, then we are creating a generation of tuned-out students.

James Lister, Middleton