We need one another, so please get a shot -- Antonio Marquez

Every day we trust strangers with our lives. It’s crazy, right?
We move in cars trusting that other people will drive safely. We trust people who serve us food that it won't make us sick. We give money to people and expect the service we asked of them.
No matter how much you acquire and how much genius you say that you have amassed, we rely on other people with trust. It happens every day. We have to acknowledge that we are not alone in this world, and we need people.
Do you not think we need other people? Ask yourself this: Can you sew all the clothes that you wear? Can you grow all the food that you eat? As someone once said about a sandwich served to them, “The tomato in this did not just appear there, someone put it there.” Consciously or unconsciously, we rely on and trust other people.
If you are not getting what I am coming to, I’m telling you all to get your vaccines. With a disease that can be given unconsciously, we need to be able to trust that people are keeping other people safe.
Antonio Marquez, Madison