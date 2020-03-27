We need new idea of sustainability -- Dean Siewert

We are getting near the end of the campaigns to nominate each party's candidate for president. But precious little has been said about one of the most important issues of our time: How do we move toward sustainability?
We can’t sustain our culture if we allow our water and air to become polluted. We can’t sustain our way of life if more and more people are left behind every year. We can’t sustain peace if our laws allow the bulk of our people to be impoverished while funneling outlandish sums of money to wealthy people and business.
Capitalism has no interest in people who have no money. This is why we have food deserts in our country. This is why people die lacking health care. About 20% of children in this country live in poverty. Capitalism isn’t going to fix this. Capitalism needs to be balanced with the needs of the people of this country, not just the elite.
For decades we have skewed our policies to ensure the security of the wealthy, with little regards to the majority. And the majority has suffered. It’s time to ensure the sustainability of all of us.
Dean Siewert, Madison
