We need more trees and fewer pipelines -- Tom Umhoefer

Out our north windows we can see a 225-year-old hickory tree that stands in the middle of a row crop field. The current farmer plants around the tree, as did all the farmers before him since the 1840s. The hickory was born in 1795, when George Washington was in his second term as president.

That was also about when mined coal was first used to fuel early steam engines. The hickory has been gathering that carbon dioxide and all that came in the centuries after. It has been storing it in its trunk and branches. All the trees in the world do this. But humans spew far more than the trees can take in.

The March 8 State Journal article "Pipeline to Wisconsin draws protests" reported that "water protectors" were protesting a new pipeline. The only intent of this pipeline is to carry even more carbon producing fossil fuel. Our world needs a lot more trees and fewer pipelines.