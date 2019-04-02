I am worried about the large group of people running for president. We as a country cannot put up with a campaign circus for more than a year. I ask each candidate not to run for president unless he or she has years of experience at the federal and state level.
Those of you who are mayors should do your effective, creative, bipartisan work in your city. Those of you who are governors and state legislators, please serve your states diligently and creatively now.
And those of you who are in Congress, we desperately need you there. We need you to work on this country’s problems now. We need you negotiating on immigration, economic and environmental issues. We need you learning from experienced diplomats and elder senators about international relations.
We can’t afford to have you flying around the country giving speech after speech. We can’t afford to have the tweeting president waste more media attention on mocking all candidates.
We count on you to do the work for which you were elected. Please do that, for the country’s sake.
Kathleen Nussbaum, Middleton