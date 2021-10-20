We need more data on COVID in schools -- Kathryn Schmit

Thank you to State Journal reporter Elizabeth Beyer for an update on the Madison School District's COVID-19 numbers in her Oct 14 story, "District sees drop in cases." Numbers alone do not help schools learn what is and what is not working to protect children and staff from COVID-19.

Madison School District sees drop in new COVID cases and quarantines in past week The number of COVID-19 cases in the Madison School District decreased, with 139 new cases during the past two weeks, down from 170 for the two-week period before that.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services must add information about whether the school district has a mask mandate or not in the state’s COVID-19 school dashboard. Similar to their vaccination rates by school district, this will provide context to the COVID-19 numbers.

The school’s availability of testing and quick results is another key factor that can impact COVID-19 numbers. Unfortunately, this data is much harder to collect.

Let’s use what is happening in Wisconsin’s schools to learn about what is working for COVID-19 instead of looking at the numbers in isolation (yes, pun intended).

Future decisions by the state Department of Public Instruction, public health agencies, school boards and the community can then be guided by real-world data.