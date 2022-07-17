We need less hate and more debate -- John Voss

The letter to the editor last Sunday, "Urban liberals must fight back," angrily stated the following, "The GOP hates women, people of color, LGBTQ individuals and democracy, among other groups and ideals."
I would offer the following counterpoints.
- I believe abortion is morally wrong. I want a woman not to kill her unborn child, but I do not hate her. I want a better future for her and her child.
- I am saddened by church and community leaders' silence in not calling to account fathers who are absent in homes, including within the Black community. I do not hate people of color. Rather, I want their families to be blessed by an important male presence who makes positive economic and "values imparting" contributions for their welfare.
- I do not hate LGBTQ individuals. I disagree with them, but I also know God loves each one of them, and that's a wonderful truth they can embrace.
- I believe every voter should prove and validate their personal identity by showing a form of personal identification before they are allowed to vote. I do not hate democracy. I simply want every vote to be honestly cast in all 50 states.
As for boycotting companies that support Republicans, liberals are certainly free to do so. I'd much rather see robust debate between liberals and conservatives to win votes based on making the best argument about ideas and policies. That would serve us all well as citizens.
John Voss, Madison