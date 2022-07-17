We need less hate and more debate -- John Voss

The letter to the editor last Sunday, "Urban liberals must fight back," angrily stated the following, "The GOP hates women, people of color, LGBTQ individuals and democracy, among other groups and ideals."

As for boycotting companies that support Republicans, liberals are certainly free to do so. I'd much rather see robust debate between liberals and conservatives to win votes based on making the best argument about ideas and policies. That would serve us all well as citizens.