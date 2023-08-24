Well, here it is, another election cycle, full of annoying commercials, empty promises and false claims. God forbid that again we end up with the choice of an incompetent or a lunatic.

The current government has done a poor job of protecting us from all enemies, domestic and foreign. Both parties share the blame.

We are faced with so many problems: the economy, the national debt, border security, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Islamic terrorism, threats from North Korea and China. But what do our politicians focus on? They'd rather argue over gender transition, racial politics, absolving student debt, defunding police, and abortion, abortion and abortion.

I want to vote for someone who espouses the common sense of American patriotism, family values, positive work ethics, military strength, the literacy of the Constitution and faith in God.

We do not have to be such a fractured society. We do not have to succumb to the politics of racism, class warfare and negative campaigning. We don't have to accept the corruption of professional politicians who sell themselves to be elected and reelected over and over.

Let our votes stand for decency, honor, unity and common sense.

Donald Krueger, Portage