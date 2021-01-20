We need justice and reconciliation -- Bonnie Block

We live in dangerous times. And to stop further insurrections, we need to focus on three R's: repentance, restitution and reconciliation -- in that order.

Repentance or admission of wrongdoing is essential. It’s obvious that if we feel we have done nothing wrong, we won’t make any changes in our behavior.

If we have lied or done wrong, we need to admit that and try to fix the wrong by making restitution. If we have destroyed property, we need to pay damages. If we have harmed people, we must be held accountable. If we have engaged in long-standing systemic violence such as slavery (or the genocide of Native Americans), we need to make reparations.

Only after each of these steps is taken can real reconciliation allow us to move forward as one country. A full, immediate and impartial investigation of the insurrection is required. We might also consider South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission as a model. Doing this is not the creation of an "enemies’ list," as John Kass argued in his column in Saturday's State Journal, "What we didn’t talk about at Sunday dinner."