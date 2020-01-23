We need candidates with common sense -- Terry Jones

For those of us who know the difference between reality TV and reality, between rasslin' and wrestling, here are a few thoughts on the upcoming election.
We don’t need a president who is an entertaining conman promising everything from better flushing toilets to a nonexistent plan for affordable health care. We don’t need a president who endlessly tweets about how he and his base are victims of countless injustices and then tweets childlike derision that enables his followers to feel superior and somehow more patriotic.
We also don’t need a president who promises us everything for free. Nothing is free. Someone, somewhere, somehow has to pay for it someday.
Those of us stuck in the real world want a candidate who recognizes that a strong and growing middle class is the engine that drives our economy. We want a candidate who understands that affordable health care, climate change, fair trade, the opioid epidemic, fair elections, diplomacy before war, commonsense gun laws, affordable prenatal and post-birth care for single moms and families are some of the things on our minds.
But most importantly we want a president that unites us with hope, not hate.
Terry Jones, Deerfield