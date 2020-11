We need all hands on deck for climate -- Carol Steinhart

Thank you for Chris Hubbuch's excellent article last Sunday on Hemlock Draw, "Beautiful and resilient."

It's one of my favorite places, and I hope those who are unfamiliar with it will check it out next spring -- along with nearby Pine Hollow and Baxter's Hollow. I've seen important examples of microclimate, such as the ice that persists in a rocky overhang at Hemlock Draw in late July and chills the air surrounding the shelter.

The Nature Conservancy has long been at the forefront of working with people to protect their own land, and also buys property for preservation. Now, thanks to The Nature Conservancy and its partners who developed the new mapping tool, it's possible to devise data- and science-based conservation strategies that promise the greatest payback.

But strategic conservation doesn't address the root problem that imperils all humanity as surely as it imperils polar bears. We have many ways to delay a climate train wreck. But nothing short of an all-out cooperative effort among nations and between liberals and conservatives, government and the private sector, and experts from many fields can prevent it.