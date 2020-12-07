 Skip to main content
We need a vaccine for the Trump virus -- Jeff Virchow
We’ve been dealing with the horrid effects of the coronavirus for nearly nine months. The pandemic has dominated our national attention. We’re all familiar with the symptoms: fever, cough, aches, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat -- and we live in almost constant stress, hoping we’ll escape infection.

But I think another virus is infecting our nation -- I’d call it the Trump virus.

It, too, has dangerous symptoms: disdain for the truth, refusal to accept reality, an impulse to label all reporting by legitimate media as “fake news,” a persistent attack on our electoral process, shows of support for white supremacist movements, and the refusal to observe the most basic preventive measures to combat COVID-19, including the belief that COVID-19 is a hoax and no more dangerous than the common flu.

The news about the coming vaccines for COVID-19 has injected a needed dose of hope into our outlook for the future. We will eventually recover from the pandemic. I fear it will take us much longer to develop a “vaccine” that will help us recover from the Trump virus.

Jeff Virchow, Prairie du Sac

