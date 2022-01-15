 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

We need a senator who wants to serve -- Regina McKillip
We need a senator who wants to serve -- Regina McKillip

I was really disturbed by the article in Monday's Wisconsin State Journal,"Johnson will run despite promise," about U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s decision to run for a third term.

The article stated that he did not want to run again but felt like he had to. What kind of representation can he give the people of Wisconsin if he feels he has to run? I don’t appreciate him playing the martyr for the cause. He will be of no service to us with that kind of attitude.

The article also quoted Johnson, R-Oshkosh, as saying, “I will need the support of every Wisconsinite who values the truth and refuses to allow lies and distortions to prevail.” He has been called out by most major news networks and fact-check media organization for his lies and distortions about vaccines and the virus. I am afraid to think about what truth he is talking about.

I know he feels he must impress former President Donald Trump and his supporters to get reelected. But, at what price?

I ask Johnson to reconsider his decision to run for a third term. We need a senator who wants to be of service to the people -- and one who cares more for the country than a party.

Regina McKillip, Middleton

