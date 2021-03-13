We need a public vaccine to end virus -- Barbara Lawton

The growing threat of COVID-19 variants from abroad, as cited in the March 5 State Journal article "Cases of variant growing," reinforces that the pandemic won't be truly over in Wisconsin until it is defeated globally.

More COVID-19 variant cases reported in Wisconsin as vaccine supply grows The state now has 19 confirmed cases of the more contagious variant first found late year in the United Kingdom, five of them in Dane County.

Vaccines used against polio have their success rooted in science and wide availability because they are open-source "people's vaccines." They are produced without the hinderance and expense of patent protection. Inventors of these vaccines placed public health ahead of personal enrichment.

Vaccines against COVID-19 are already saving lives. But despite the use of taxpayer dollars to develop them, we do not yet have a “people’s vaccine” for COVID-19. There is idle vaccine production capacity in the United States and elsewhere that could be quickly enlisted to make millions more doses needed to bring this pandemic to an end everywhere -- if only current patent holders would share.