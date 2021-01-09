We need a plan for reconciliation -- Rosemary Patton

In light of Wednesday's events, I've been thinking about where do we go from here. Though I am angry and confused, thinking about the past is helpful for me when confronting such uncertainty.
Following the Civil War, America was left with the task of rejoining the North and South, and a big part of that was creating a plan for Southern states to rejoin the Union. The 10% plan stated that rebellious states could only be readmitted into the Union if 10% of the voting body from 1860 took the oath of allegiance, pledging to protect the Constitution and promising to accept Emancipation.
Though it is important for our justice system to investigate this act of domestic terrorism, it is more important for the American people to come up with a new plan. How can we promote the truth and get media organizations to do the same? How can we incentivize those who have been indoctrinated to come back to reality? And how should we punish those such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who continue to lie to the American people?
Rosemary Patton, Madison